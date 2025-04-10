In a stark reminder of the dangers on our roads, more than 60 drivers were caught speeding during Ireland’s National Slow Down Day yesterday. The day was designed to promote safe driving and raise awareness about the risks of speeding, but the results have left many concerned.

A total of 63 speeding incidents were reported across the three counties, with Carlow seeing the highest number. A whopping 29 drivers were caught breaking the speed limit there, while Kilkenny and Waterford weren’t far behind with 19 and 15 offenses, respectively.

In a further worrying development, one person was arrested in Carlow on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. This incident adds to the ongoing conversation about the importance of making responsible choices behind the wheel.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohue spoke to KCLR News, highlighting just how serious speeding can be, particularly for pedestrians. He noted that this year, one in four road deaths in Ireland involved pedestrians, a statistic that underscores the need for all drivers to approach the road with caution.

“The numbers are concerning,” Inspector Donohue remarked. “We can’t forget that speeding affects not only the driver but everyone else around them. Pedestrians are especially vulnerable, and we all need to do our part to keep them safe.”