Over a thousand Kilkenny residents left waiting for council works to be carried out

Well over a thousand residents across Kilkenny are still waiting for the council to do essential work on their housing estates.

That’s according to Cllr David Fitzgerald, who raised the concern at Friday’s meeting of the City Municipal District.

The meeting heard that a number of housing estates that wish to be taken in charge by the council won’t see that happen until 2022 at least.

And Cllr Fitzgerald says it will have a huge impact on the local homeowners involved;

“These estates were built 10 years ago or more, some of them probably closer to 15 years at this stage. It’s really unacceptable that the council still hasn’t taken in charge the maintenance of the roads, the cost of the public lighting, management of the sewers and water services etc within the estates” he told KCLR News. “I’m talking about estates like Margaret’s Field and College Park on the Callan Rd, Bréagagh Court, Patrick’s Gate, Ayrefield, Ardilea”.

The Fine Gael councillor says a timeline on when these estates will be taken in charge is needed urgently;

“It’s about time that the council saw these as a priority and so I’ve asked for an updated report before the end of the year, to tell us when and how these estates will be added to the public realm, because over 500 homes are directly affected by this.”