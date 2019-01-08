Over half a million euro announced for outdoor recreation infrastructure projects in Carlow & Kilkenny

Over half a million euro’s been announced for five local projects.

It’s part of an €11 million spend under measure two of the 2018 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme as outlined by the Department for Rural & Community Development & Failte Ireland.

Castlecomer Discovery Park gets the bulk of the cash locally with €200,000 coming its way for enhancements & improvements.

Graiguenamangh Outdoor Activity Hub’s to benefit from €124,000 for development in the town.

€112,649 is going to Turas Columbanus for development & signage between St Mullins & Maganey.

In Callan €79,069 will help develop a walkway as part of the Moat Fields Nature & Heritage Trail.

And the remaining €20,000 will help Countryside Community Cycle Scheme with bike sharing docking stations .