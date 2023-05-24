Packed Lunch Tour at Castlecomer Boys NS: School History, Sport, and Moving On

Brian, Nicole and Ken were out and about at the lovely Castlecomer Boys NS. They were having their ‘Picnic with a Purpose’, a bake sale for the school. DONATE HERE

Sixth and Fifth Class students, Odhrán, Connell, Charlie, Sam, Leon, and Harry, chat to us about their sport, bake sale, and moving on from primary school.

Ms. Purcell, Principal of the school, tells us about the school history, the students, and their activities.

The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour is brought to you by Castlecomer Discovery Park.