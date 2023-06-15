Packed Lunch Tour at Holy Family Girls NS Askea: Girls in Sport and What Teachers Eat in the Staff Room

Brian, Nicole and Ken were out and about at Holy Family Girls National School Askea in Carlow!

Our second group, Emma, Lauren, Judith, Mila, and Dora, first and second class students, chatted to us about women in sport and the importance of being healthy and active. They also find out what the teachers eat in the staff room.

The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour is brought to you by Castlecomer Discovery Park.