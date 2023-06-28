Packed Lunch Tour at Holycross National School Firoda : Junior Group

Brian, Ken, Tara and Molly visited Holycross National School today.

In the junior group we spoke to Oisín, his favourite subject is maths. Kyle loves maths, art and seeing his friends everyday. Anna spoke about the school getting their first active flag. Ellen stays active by milking cows with her parents and two brothers on their farm. Ian is looking forward to playing with Lego over the summer and Lexi loves playing camogie and is excited to go on holidays to Spain.

The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour is brought to you by Castlecomer Discovery Park.