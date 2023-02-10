Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Phádraig Naofa: Active Schools Committee, Super Powers, and Treasure Chests

Brian Redmond and the KCLR Packed Lunch Tour Team drove all the way to Rathvilly to visit the pupils at Scoil Phádraig Naofa.

The first group of students that we have met are Aoibheann, Jack, Clodagh, Harry, and Isobel who are all part of the Active Schools Committee. They tell us about the Active Schools inititiave, the importance of moving and the fun of it all!

We also get to know them by asking them fun and quirky questions.