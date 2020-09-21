Paintball gun missing following burglary at a Kilkenny city activity centre

Gardai in Kilkenny are looking to track down a red paintball gun that was stolen from a local activities centre.

It appears to have been the only item taken from the premises in the area of The Orchard, Golf Links Road in a burglary last Thursday night/Friday morning.

Anybody with information should contact the city garda station.

Meanwhile, their colleagues in Carlow are looking to speak to anybody who might have witnessed a burglary yesterday (Sunday, 20 September).

It happened between 3:45pm & 9:45pm in the Kennedy Avenue area.