Pamela Scott in Fairgreen Carlow closing down

A number of jobs are set to be lost with the closure of Pamela Scott in Carlow.

The retail chain is closing half of it’s shops with the loss of 104 jobs in total around the country.

The clothes shop says it has to shut the 12 shops in a bid to secure the company’s future.

It says Gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will be honoured no matter where they were bought.

The other shops being closed are Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin and Cork City, Limerick Crescent, Tralee, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.