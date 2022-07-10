KCLR News
Injured paraglider airlifted to hospital from Mount Leinster
Mount Leinster is a popular site for para- and hang-gliders.
An injured paraglider had to be airlifted to hospital from Mount Leinster.
South East Mountain Rescue Association were called out to the scene yesterday.
Gardai and ambulance services also attended.
The paraglider was treated by paramedics at the scene for a back injury and then transferred by the Air Corps 112 helicopter to hospital.
