KCLR News

Injured paraglider airlifted to hospital from Mount Leinster

Mount Leinster is a popular site for para- and hang-gliders.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle10/07/2022
Photo credit: Dave O'Brien & Claire Griffin

An injured paraglider had to be airlifted to hospital from Mount Leinster.

South East Mountain Rescue Association were called out to the scene yesterday.

Gardai and ambulance services also attended.

The paraglider was treated by paramedics at the scene for a back injury and then transferred by the Air Corps 112 helicopter to hospital.

Mount Leinster is a popular site for para- and hang-gliders.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle10/07/2022