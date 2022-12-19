Peaceful protest takes place in Gowran over school bus places

The ongoing wait for a seat on the school bus brought families in Gowran out for a peaceful demonstration today (Monday).

18 children still don’t have a ticket despite being promised funding was freed.

A mix of families has already been impacted this year, and those facing the same issues next year joined the protest held outside the local school earlier.

Local Councillor Denis Hynes says these families had to take this action as they are not being listened to:

“They had no choice, but to make some kind of a stand here today, in a peaceful protest to try and see if there’s some way they can persuade the minister’s department and CIE to try to make the seats available for the people of Gowran, for the kids,” said Councillor Hynes.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was on site to speak with Cllr Hynes and others for KCLR Live – hear that here: