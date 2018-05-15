Pedestrian bridge needed to cross River Barrow between Tinnahinch & Graiguenamanagh
Pedestrian bridge needed to cross River Barrow between Tinnahinch & Graiguenamanagh

There’s a call for a new footbridge to cross the Barrow between Tinnahinch and Graiguenamanagh.

Councillor Willie Quinn has made a request to Carlow and Kilkenny county councils on ‘health and safety’ grounds.

He told KCLR News it’s time Carlow County Council stood up to the mark for the people of South Carlow & he’s concerned about the current situation.

He says at the moment its not safe for residents or tourists to cross the bridge safely on foot.

