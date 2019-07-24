Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in South Kilkenny

A man has been killed after being hit by a truck on the N25 in South Kilkenny this afternoon.

The incident happened in the Gaulstown area near Glenmore shortly before 3 o’clock.

That stretch of road is closed at the moment while a Garda Technical Examination takes place.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists from Waterford heading to New Ross are advised to take the M9 as far as the Mullinavat exit, and take the R704 via Listerlin (vice versa from Waterford to New Ross).