Local firecrews are advising people to ensure that their chimneys are cleaned regularly, as it revealed that chimney fires were amongst the most frequent in 2024.

Chimneys, flues, hot ashes and soot were the top causes of fire in 2024, according to figures compiled by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, 21% of fires in Carlow were chimney fires, while 35% of fires in Kilkenny were caused by chimneys.

There were 25 recorded fatalities due to fires last year in Ireland.

Speaking to KCLR News, Kilkenny Fire Chief John Collins said it’s important to be prepared ahead of the winter season: Make sure you have a clean chimney before you start lighting fires this year. It’s also really important you have a smoke alarm and check that it’s working. Carbon Monoxide alarms should be in your home too. Also in case of a fire know your safety plan, where you’ll go and always call emergency services.