A local Cllr claims Tullow has been experiencing an unusual amount of power outages in the last few weeks.

Speaking to KCLR News independent Cllr Will Paton says a number of people have contacted him with concerns over the regular disturbances to their electricity and he said they are very aggrieved. He said yesterday 262 homes were left without power in the area and it seems to be happening way too often.

Mr Paton said he has followed up with ESB and is awaiting a response as to ”why it’s happening so often what the cause is and what can be done to tackle the cause of the outages in Tullow.”