Witnesses are being sought to the movements of a car which was reported to have been driven recklessly in and around Kilkenny city as well as a number of associated incidents.

Gardaí say that on Saturday they had multiple reports of the dark-coloured Peugeot regarding its actions in the Dublin Road area, including a link to two hit-and-runs – it also allegedly travelled in the wrong direction along the one-way Maudlin Street.

There members of the public attempted to flag it down before two of its occupants jumped out and it’s claimed assaulted people unknown to them.

Two men and a woman were arrested and taken into custody with the driver suspected of drink-driving. Items which are understood to have been stolen from Carlow were recovered from the vehicle.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the city Garda Station on 056 7775000.