People who are cocooning told to “pick up the phone” and call people to socialise

Pick up the phone is the advice to people who are cocooning through the current restrictions.

Mary Hanlon of Age Friendly Kilkenny says it’s a difficult time for many older people who are really missing out on the social side of things.

But she says its important that people don’t feel alone or isolated.

Mary says calling up friends, family or other supports is to be encouraged:

“Keep in contact, you know use your phone now instead of face to face contact”

“Pick up the phone, ring your friends, ring your neighbours, just keep in contact with family, anyone that you have in your phone book”

“There are groups out there that are supporting older people like Alone, they’re doing fantastic work, and also the National Senior Helpline which is available all the time”.