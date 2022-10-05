Person flees car after stranger jumps into it on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny – Witnesses sought by Gardai

A driver was shocked when someone unexpectedly jumped into their car in Kilkenny.

They were driving along the Hebron Road last Sunday night at 6.40 pm when the incident happened.

They were so scared they jumped out of their own car and were helped by another driver who witnessed the incident.

Gardai want to talk to this good samaritan or anyone else with information about it.

Garda Lisa Mullins has been describing what happened:

“There was a driver driving on the Hebron Road at about 6.40 pm on Sunday evening which would have been the 2nd of October,”.

“As the driver was driving along the road, a person jumped into their vehicle and they got such a fright they jumped out of their own car and took the keys,”.