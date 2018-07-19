Talking Gardening on Drive: Peter Donegan on creating a Peace Garden in Péronne, France

Peter Donegan joined Ken on KCLR Drive on Thursday’s show to share details of his involvement in a very special WW1-related project.

Donegan is also presenter and producer of the award-winning gardening podcast, The Sod Show.

100 years on from the Great War, landscapers from countries who fought in Northern France are creating Peace Gardens at a number of sites in the region.

Peter, from Dublin-based Donegan Landscaping, is leading the design for the Irish side and he joined the show from a moat, some 30 feet below street level where temperatures in Péronne are running around 30 degrees.

Take a listen to the chats below to find out what’s unfolding in France.

To give you a visual of space, here’s a short clip from Peter on Twitter this week as ground breaks on the development.

just broke ground at @historial1418, Péronne. Permission granted to excavate a certain depth; due to history of castle moat. c/ @BiddyEarly @Irish_in_France @FranceinIreland pic.twitter.com/yz6OT9qSty — Peter Donegan (@DoneganGardens) July 17, 2018

Follow Peter on Twitter at @donegangardens for more project updates and check this blog for more on the story.