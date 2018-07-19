Catch UpKCLR DriveKCLR Drive
Talking Gardening on Drive: Peter Donegan on creating a Peace Garden in Péronne, France
Donegan was selected to create the Irish peace garden at Chateau Péronne this summer.
Peter Donegan joined Ken on KCLR Drive on Thursday’s show to share details of his involvement in a very special WW1-related project.
Donegan is also presenter and producer of the award-winning gardening podcast, The Sod Show.
100 years on from the Great War, landscapers from countries who fought in Northern France are creating Peace Gardens at a number of sites in the region.
Peter, from Dublin-based Donegan Landscaping, is leading the design for the Irish side and he joined the show from a moat, some 30 feet below street level where temperatures in Péronne are running around 30 degrees.
Take a listen to the chats below to find out what’s unfolding in France.
To give you a visual of space, here’s a short clip from Peter on Twitter this week as ground breaks on the development.
just broke ground at @historial1418, Péronne. Permission granted to excavate a certain depth; due to history of castle moat. c/ @BiddyEarly @Irish_in_France @FranceinIreland pic.twitter.com/yz6OT9qSty
— Peter Donegan (@DoneganGardens) July 17, 2018
Follow Peter on Twitter at @donegangardens for more project updates and check this blog for more on the story.