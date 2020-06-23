Petition underway for further pedestrianisation of Kilkenny city

A former Kilkenny city councillor is calling for High Street to be pedestrianised.

Labour Party activist and Principal of Gaelscoil Osrai Sean O hArgáin has started a petition to transform the current temporary traffic system to direct traffic away from the city’s main street altogether.

The new one way system put in place over the weekend has been controversial, with some local traders telling KCLR the resulting traffic congestion has been damaging business.

Sean has been telling The Way It Is that while there’s going to be teething problems, the traffic situation is not all bad and less traffic is better.