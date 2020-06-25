Phase 3 of reopening roadmap confirmed to start on Monday

Ireland will move to Phase 3 of the roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions from Monday.

The Government says third stage of the plan for reopening the country will kick in then.

Foreign travel to certain countries from July 9th has also been also approved by cabinet but the list of safe countries which will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine will not be available until then.

Changes have been agreed to the 50-person limit for indoor gathering in places of worship after Bishop of Ossary called for the limits to be raised on KCLR earlier.

Higher numbers will be allowed under new guidelines that will be worked out specific to religious services where large venues allow social distancing.