Pickets continue outside local meat factories today despite court injunctions
Farmers are continuing to protest outside meat factories today – despite High Court actions.
Yesterday, a judge granted a permanent injunction stopping protesters disrupting operations at certain plants including ABP in Ferrybank and Dawn Meats in Grannagh.
But several peaceful pickets are still taking place again today.
IFA president Joe Healy says the only solution is for factories to pay farmers more for their animals.