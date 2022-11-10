KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Piltown gets €1,340,000 million funding boost for rural regeneration project
Minister Heather Humphreys says the money will transform and repurpose old buildings into modern community hubs
Piltown, New Ross, Carrick on Suir, and Durrow are included in the latest round of funding for rural regeneration projects.
Minister Heather Humphreys has announced €115 million this morning to transform and repurpose old buildings into modern community hubs.
€1.34 million is coming the way of Piltown, to redevelop the old Creamery building into a social enterprise and community space along with adjacent public realm works to revitalise the town centre.