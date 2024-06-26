Nearly three weeks on from the local elections Piltown has elected two Fianna Fáil Councillors as Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach

Outgoing Chair Cllr Ger Frisby has been re-elected proposed by Cllr Pat Dunphy and seconded by Cllr Jennifer Catt Slattery.

While the newly elected Councillor Jennifer Catt Slattery was elected Leas Cathaoirleach for the first time, proposed by Ger Frisby and seconded by Pat Dunphy.

Speaking to KCLR News after his election Cllr Frisby said: “I’m delighted to be back, first and foremost to be re- elected by the public of the Piltown Municipal area and have to have most of my colleagues back in block and we welcomed our new colleague who was replacedEamon Aylward, Jenny Catt Slattery from Mullinavat”