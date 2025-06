A plan to create a public park in Paulstown is being explored by Kilkenny County Council.

It’s examining an option to develop lands around the area’s playground.

If realised, it would see the provision of a recreation space and amenities suitable for all ages.

Residents are invited to have their say at a public consultation event which takes place from 7:30pm this (Tuesday) evening at the village community centre (R95NY93), close to the county boundary with Carlow.