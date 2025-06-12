Plans have been submitted to redevelop the former Rockshire Care Centre in Ferrybank.

The nursing home was run by the Dwyer family for over 40 years before they notified HIQA that it was to close in September 2022.

RCC Care Ltd is proposing a change of use from a residential care home to 22 apartment unit – the majority of them one-beds.

The project would also involve modifications to the existing building’s facade and all necessary site works.

A decision by Kilkenny County Council is due next month.