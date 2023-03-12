Planning application submitted for new childcare centre in Piltown

A new childcare centre could be opening up in Piltown.

A planning application’s been made for the change of use of the Iverk Show Building, so it can be used as a Pre-School during the academic year.

That would see it in use from the 1st of September to 30th June.

The original use of the building for the Iverk Show would continue during July and August.

The 196th Iverk Show will be held on the 26th of August this year.