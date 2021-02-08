Planning permission sought for major windfarm in South Kilkenny

Planning permission for a major wind farm in South Kilkenny has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala.

Springfield Renewables Ltd has applied for a 10-year permission for the proposed construction of a wind energy development at Castlebanny which it’s anticipated would have a 35-year operational life.

It would include 21 turbines, up to 185 metres tall, as well as associated infrastructure. (Full details here).

Meanwhile, the Save Mount Leinster group’s to hold a virtual town hall meeting tomorrow to further discuss plans for a similar facility in County Carlow. (More on that here).