Plannning permission granted for 50 new homes in Kilkenny

Permission has been granted for the construction of over 50 new homes just outside Kilkenny City.

The development at Drakeslands Lower will consist of 54 housing units.

23 of those will be four-bed terrace houses with 14, four-bed semi-detached homes.

There will also be six, three-bed end-of-terrace houses, five three-bed corner homes, three three-bed duplex units and three two-bed apartments at the site.

Chelmont Limited received planning permission for the development, after they submitted the application just over a year ago.