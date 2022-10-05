Plans for a new Windfarm in Kilkenny to be submitted next year

There’s another wind farm planned for Kilkenny.

Last week, An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead for 21 turbines to be erected in Castlebanny in South Kilkenny.

Now the planning authority will have another decision to make next year on a proposal by EDF Renewables for one at Freneystown – just northeast of the city.

They intend to seek permission for 10 turbines that would power up to 35,000 homes with plans to be submitted in 2023.

If it gets the green light, it could be up and running by 2028.