Plans for €100 weekly grant draw fierce criticism from student nurses

Student nurses have strongly criticised a new report recommending they get a €100 per week hospital placement grant.

The report, by Professor Tom Collins, was commissioned following allegations that student nurses were being exploited during the pandemic.

In a statement, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, says the finding doesn’t reflect the high-Covid risk Irish hospitals now pose, nor the work they’ll be asked to do in the weeks ahead.

The union says it has requested an urgent meeting with the Health Minister to discuss the situation.