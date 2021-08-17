Plans for improved accessibility at Kilkenny Castle get the green light

Kilkenny Castle will be more accessible in future after the go-ahead was given to make improvements in that department.

The county council’s granted permission to the OPW to carry out a range of works that would see universal access to the Picture Gallery with the installation of a lift, extra steps and ramps.

The plans will also mean access for all to the formal gardens as well as the introduction of changing facilities and new toilets.

The archaeological dig in the courtyard is also to be exposed and other landscaping improvements will be carried out.

There are nine conditions attached to the agreement from the local authority, but Shane Lenihan of the OPW’s Conservation Services says the council’s agreement is just the beginning:

“We hope that this would progress and certainly we’ll be progressing from our side, from the next point of call which would be the design development and documentation. And then to proceed on site with it”.