Plans for Seskin Windfarm near Old Leighlin expected to be lodged with Carlow County Council later this year

Plans for a County Carlow windfarm will be lodged with the county council later this year.

EDF Renewables Ireland is bidding to set up a seven turbine facility north west of Old Leighlin.

Last evening an in-person information event took place at The Lord Bagenal where the details of the proposed Seskin Windfarm could be viewed and questions could be answered.

David Clancy is the company’s External Affairs Manager and has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace that if realised the project would generate power for 36,000 homes nationwide, which has a knock-of effect – hear the conversation in full here: