Plans for Seskin Windfarm near Old Leighlin expected to be lodged with Carlow County Council later this year

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace16/08/2023
Image: https://www.edf-re.ie/

Plans for a County Carlow windfarm will be lodged with the county council later this year.

EDF Renewables Ireland is bidding to set up a seven turbine facility north west of Old Leighlin.

Last evening an in-person information event took place at The Lord Bagenal where the details of the proposed Seskin Windfarm could be viewed and questions could be answered.

Image: https://www.edf-re.ie/our-sites/seskin/

David Clancy is the company’s External Affairs Manager and has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace that if realised the project would generate power for 36,000 homes nationwide, which has a knock-of effect – hear the conversation in full here:

