Plans have been lodged for a housing development in Tullow, County Carlow.

BroCon Properties Ltd is proposing to demolish two sheds at The Green, Templeowen, Abbey Street to make way for 35 new homes.

The mix would include a range of two and three semi-detached and and terraced houses with 10 duplex apartments, all accessed from the existing road network.

61 car spaces, a bicycle shelter, landscaped open spaces, and new footpaths would also be provided.

A decision is due from the county council by the end of September.

