Plans to pedestrianise High Street in Kilkenny again this weekend have been tweaked
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Plans to pedestrianise High Street in Kilkenny again this weekend have been tweaked

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Less than a minute

After getting some mixed feedback after last weekend the councils plans for temporary pedestrianisation of High Street have been tweaked.

It’s all to do with Arts Festival celebrations with some entertainment planned in the city centre for the closing weekend.

Tomorrow and Saturday will see High Street closed but only from 12 midday until 3.30pm

City Engineer Simon Walton says the city is very much open for business during these times and he would encourage people to come in and support local retailers as usual.

He added that the closure is not a trial run for a more permanent plan to pedestrianise High Street.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close