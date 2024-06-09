The Barrow Dragon Boat Regatta’s back in Carlow today.

There’s plenty of colour amid the competitive edge on the river at the town park.

Racing runs from 10am to 5:40pm while support would be hugely appreciated for the usual fundraiser selling homemade treats and refreshments there.

Also worth watching out for the Lion Dance scheduled for 1.20pm – this is a form of traditional dance in Chinese culture in which performers mimic a lion’s movements in a lion costume, it’s believed to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits on auspicious occasions.

Alan O’Reilly captured some great shots earlier;