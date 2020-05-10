Ploughing could go ahead without spectators

The Ploughing Championship could still go ahead – but behind closed doors.

So says Director of the National Ploughing Association.

The event was to be held in Carlow again this September but due to coronavirus safety fears, the exhibition has been cancelled.

Last years event saw a record number of spectators visit but organisers of the event say cancelling is in the public’s best interest.

Speaking to KCLR, Anna May McHugh says if it was to go ahead, there would be very few people there.