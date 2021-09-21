Polish school in Carlow granted allocation under Communities Integration Fund

A Polish school in Carlow is getting €5,000 in funding.

The grant is from the Communities Integration Fund 2021 for a project titled ‘The Dialogue’.

The aim is to help support this local community-based organisation to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees from different countries who have come to Carlow.

The Equal Chances Polish School was set up to help local children to improve their language skill in their parents’ mother tongue.

Ella Yorek is the Principal of the school which runs classes on a Saturday at the presentation in Carlow and our Sue Nunn’s been hearing all about it on The Way It Is – listen back to the conversation in full here: