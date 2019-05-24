Polling day 2019: voter turnout in Carlow and Kilkenny

The polls have now closed in the local and European elections and the divorce referendum.

After a slow start this morning, many polling stations across Carlow and Kilkenny reported that they were busier than they would normally be on an election day.

Here’s a breakdown of the final turnout in both counties, working high to low.

KILKENNY

Crosspatrick – 60%

Callan – 58%

Graignamanagh – 55%

Urlingford – 52%

St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall – 51%

St John’s Jnr School, Kilkenny City – 50%

Castlecomer – 49%

Piltown – 46%

AVERAGE TURNOUT KILKENNY: 53%

CARLOW

Tinnahinch – 55%

Bagenalstown – 55%

Ballon – 54%

Grange – 50%

Rathvilly – 46%

Tullow – 46%

St Joseph’s, Carlow Town – 35%

AVERAGE TURNOUT FOR CARLOW: 49%

The counting of the local and referendum votes will begin at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, with the Europeans beginning on Sunday.

Stay tuned to KCLR for all the latest over the entire weekend.