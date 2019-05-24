Polling day 2019: voter turnout in Carlow and Kilkenny
The polls have now closed in the local and European elections and the divorce referendum.
After a slow start this morning, many polling stations across Carlow and Kilkenny reported that they were busier than they would normally be on an election day.
Here’s a breakdown of the final turnout in both counties, working high to low.
KILKENNY
Crosspatrick – 60%
Callan – 58%
Graignamanagh – 55%
Urlingford – 52%
St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall – 51%
St John’s Jnr School, Kilkenny City – 50%
Castlecomer – 49%
Piltown – 46%
AVERAGE TURNOUT KILKENNY: 53%
CARLOW
Tinnahinch – 55%
Bagenalstown – 55%
Ballon – 54%
Grange – 50%
Rathvilly – 46%
Tullow – 46%
St Joseph’s, Carlow Town – 35%
AVERAGE TURNOUT FOR CARLOW: 49%
The counting of the local and referendum votes will begin at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, with the Europeans beginning on Sunday.
Stay tuned to KCLR for all the latest over the entire weekend.