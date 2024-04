The Port of Waterford’s greeting its first cruise ship of the season this morning.

Maud docked at 6:30am at the facility which is based at Belview in South Kilkenny.

528 passengers and 300 crew are understood to be on board having sailed from the Isle of Man.

The ship is due to sail again at 6pm this evening but will return on the 5th of May.

Cruise fans can keep track of the arrivals and departures at the Port here.

Harbour master, Captain Darren Doyle, has been telling