The portal opens today for 14 new affordable homes in South Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council, working in partnership with Developers Whitebox Property Group and with support from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, is launching the availability of the properties at Abbey Meadows in Ferrybank under the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme.

The Whitebox development, comprises a mix of A-rated three and four-bedroom homes which will become available by the end of this year.

Standard full market prices for the 14 homes start at €315,000 for a mid-terrace house (three houses), €325,000 for an end terrace house (six houses), €349,000 for a semi-detached house (four houses) and €359,000 for the sole 4-bed detached house.

Successful applicants will be able to avail of up to €75,000 reduction on the full market price, depending on the price of the property and the applicant’s own financial circumstances.

These are generally targeted at first-time buyers (exceptions apply) who need assistance bridging the gap between their own available funds (including the Help to Buy scheme), the maximum mortgage that they can obtain and the cost of the new home.

Eligible buyers will be able to purchase their own new home by availing of this shared equity scheme with the local authority retaining an equity share which successful applicants have the option of buying out over time. Equity shares are calculated on an individual basis and are linked to an applicant’s income, their savings and their mortgage capacity.

Applications can only be made online via the dedicated application portal accessible via the council website here between 12noon today (Wednesday, 3rd July) and 12noon Wednesday, 31st July.

Meanwhile, there’s still some availability in Nyne Park, off the Callan Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Stay tuned to hear more about both schemes on The KCLR Daily (10am-1pm).