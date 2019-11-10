Post-mortem results rule out foul play in death of young Carlow man

The post-mortem results have shown no foul play was involved in the sudden death of Aaron Clarke in Carlow.

The 25-year-old father-of-two was found dead in a house in Academy Plaza, off Montgomery Street, on Friday morning.

A post-mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist yesterday and Carlow Gardaí have told KCLR News they have ruled out any foul play.

They’re awaiting the results of toxicology reports but are investigating the events leading up to his death.

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

Meanwhile, the funeral details for Aaron have been announced and can be viewed here.