A potential presidential candidate has ruled themselves out of the race.
Former Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, who has family in both Carlow and Kilkenny, was considering seeking a nomination.
However he’s told the Irish Times he’s changed his mind as he can’t expose his family to ‘personal abuse’.
Meanwhile, the Fine Gael executive meets later to discuss a potential replacement for Mairead McGuinness who withdrew on health grounds.
Heather Humphreys and Seán Kelly are both under consideration.