A potential presidential candidate has ruled themselves out of the race.

Former Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, who has family in both Carlow and Kilkenny, was considering seeking a nomination.

However he’s told the Irish Times he’s changed his mind as he can’t expose his family to ‘personal abuse’.

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael executive meets later to discuss a potential replacement for Mairead McGuinness who withdrew on health grounds.

Heather Humphreys and Seán Kelly are both under consideration.