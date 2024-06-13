Gardaí are seeking to track down a range of power tools taken from a number of areas locally.

In the past week alone there were two such incidents – County Carlow was hit last Thursday night while a south Kilkenny shed was broken into between 9:30pm on Monday and 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Garda Lisa Mullins told KCLR News that in the latter; “Two power washers were removed from a trailer in a yard overnight, one is a black and red power washer, the other is a grey power washer with a silver attachment, so we’re just appealing to anyone that might have been in the Carrigeen area of Mooncoin, if they noticed anything suspicious or anyone hanging around, maybe might have called to a few farms or houses in the days prior to it or if anyone has any dashcam footage or anybody offered these items for sale to contact the Gardaí”.

She adds something similar happened in Hacketstown this day last week, noting; “A Honda red power washer was taken from a yard, this occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 in the evening on the 6th of June, so we’re just appealing to anyone who may be offered a Honda petrol powerwasher, it was taken from this man’s shed and if anyone noticed anything in the area around that time or the days prior to that, if anyone had been calling to houses, to contact the Gardaí”.

Garda Mullins has this advice; “We’ve a number of incidents in relation to power tools that have been taken across Kilkenny and Carlow, at this time of year I suppose people are out power-hosing, doing works around their house, so we’re just advising people to be cautious with their stuff and to photograph and mark them”.

Anybody with information on either of the above is asked to contact the Hacketstown Garda Station (059 6471202) or Mooncoin (051 895122).