Praise for staff at mental health units in Kilkenny with compliance standards above average for the region

Staff at local Psychiatry units are close to achiving 100% compliance with standards in mental health services.

That’s according to the Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare

The latest report from the Mental Health Commission has given St. Gabriel’s Unit for Psychiatry of Later Life at St. Canice’s Hospital in Kilkenny 97% compliance.

The Department of Psychiatry at St. Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny was found to have 94% compliance following the latest round of inspections.

The report puts the two local units higher than the 92% average for the seven centres across the South East and Kate Killeen White says it’s down to the work of staff:

“These are simply fantastic results and I’m delighted that the hard work and dedication of our staff is being recognised”

There have been well-documented problems with the Deptartmenty of Psychiatry in Kilkenny but Kate Killeen White says the improvements that have made even during the pandemic have been impressive:

“To manage in that challenging environment and for our teams in Kilkenny to continue to improve compliance rates is fantastic and deserves the highest of praise”