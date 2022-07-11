Praise for staff at mental health units in Kilkenny with compliance standards above average for the region
A 94% compliance rate was reported for the Dept of Psychiatry at St Luke's and 97% at St Gabriel's Unit in St Canice's Hospital
Staff at local Psychiatry units are close to achiving 100% compliance with standards in mental health services.
That’s according to the Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare
The latest report from the Mental Health Commission has given St. Gabriel’s Unit for Psychiatry of Later Life at St. Canice’s Hospital in Kilkenny 97% compliance.
The Department of Psychiatry at St. Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny was found to have 94% compliance following the latest round of inspections.
The report puts the two local units higher than the 92% average for the seven centres across the South East and Kate Killeen White says it’s down to the work of staff:
“These are simply fantastic results and I’m delighted that the hard work and dedication of our staff is being recognised”
There have been well-documented problems with the Deptartmenty of Psychiatry in Kilkenny but Kate Killeen White says the improvements that have made even during the pandemic have been impressive:
“To manage in that challenging environment and for our teams in Kilkenny to continue to improve compliance rates is fantastic and deserves the highest of praise”