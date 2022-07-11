KCLR News

Praise for staff at mental health units in Kilkenny with compliance standards above average for the region

A 94% compliance rate was reported for the Dept of Psychiatry at St Luke's and 97% at St Gabriel's Unit in St Canice's Hospital

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke11/07/2022
St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny (Google Maps)
St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny (Google Maps)

Staff at local Psychiatry units are close to achiving 100% compliance with standards in mental health services.

That’s according to the Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare

The latest report from the Mental Health Commission has given St. Gabriel’s Unit for Psychiatry of Later Life at St. Canice’s Hospital in Kilkenny 97% compliance.

The Department of Psychiatry at St. Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny was found to have 94% compliance following the latest round of inspections.

The report puts the two local units higher than the 92% average for the seven centres across the South East and Kate Killeen White says it’s down to the work of staff:

“These are simply fantastic results and I’m delighted that the hard work and dedication of our staff is being recognised”

There have been well-documented problems with the Deptartmenty of Psychiatry in Kilkenny but Kate Killeen White says the improvements that have made even during the pandemic have been impressive:

“To manage in that challenging environment and for our teams in Kilkenny to continue to improve compliance rates is fantastic and deserves the highest of praise”

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke11/07/2022