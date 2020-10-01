“Previous grade miscalculations haven’t caused much disruption with college places” so says a Carlow Principal

The Irish Universities Association (IUA) says some students simply won’t be able to transfer courses as a result of updated Leaving Cert grades.

It emerged yesterday (30 Sept) that problems with the code gave around 6,500 students the wrong grades. (Read about that here).

The Department of Education has said those who get better course offers as as result of the new results will be accommodated.

But I.U.A. director-general Jim Miley says moving them from one course to another won’t be possible in some cases as “There already maxed out, because of those extra places that are already in the system there simply aren’t places left on some courses, now we hope that students can be accommodated but, you know, it may well be the situation that there simply isn’t a a place for a student on certain courses & in that scenario the only option then is to offer them a place but it would have to be deferred until next year”.

Principal of Tullow Community School, Paul Thornton, has been telling KCLR that previous grade miscalculations haven’t caused much disruption with college places saying “Last year there was 6,000 upgrades through the normal Leaving Cert process and only 300 students out of those 6,000 changed their course, if you understand what I mean, so in effect, what could happen here is a lot of students will get upgrades but it will make no material difference to the course they’ve gone onto in third level so they’re estimating at the moment, but it’s an estimate, that only about 300 students will be looking to change courses”.

Principal Thornton also says it’s unsurprising that the calculated grades system went wrong noting “Well I don’t think it’s news anyone really particularly wants because I think everybody was a bit hesitant around the calculated grades process but kindof was there in the situation ‘well this is the best they could do because of Covid-19’ and went along with it on that grounds, but it was a very difficult situation for students & teachers over the summer, now it’s transpired that over 7,000 of these grades are incorrect”.

And he adds “The department has said they are going to open a dedicated helpline, I’ll give you the number if that helps it’s 01-8892199, so that dedicated helpline students can contact that & they will receive advice from that”.

KCLR News understands that helpline will operate from 10am-5pm today, Thursday (1 Oct)