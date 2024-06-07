Pride of the Parish: Gowran

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

This evening’s programme comes from Gowran and features the new playground initiated by Gowran on the Move, Dalton House Senior Care Centre, Gowran Little Theatre and a bit of the history of Gowran with local businessman Jim Harding.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee