”It’s important to ensure that your choices are listed in order of preference.”

This advice comes from Career Guidance Counsellor Gemma Lawlor at Tyndall College, Carlow.

Tomorrow is the deadline for Leaving Cert students to make changes to their CAO applications.

Around 90 per cent of applicants make changes to their original choices between May and June each year.

The portal will close at 5 p.m., meaning that after this time, choices already made for college courses cannot be changed.

Ms. Lawlor told KCLR news that students need to be mindful of their order of preference: Double check your order of preference is correct, don’t change your course choice based on how you feel you did in the Leaving Cert. It’s important you don’t just choose another course that you might not enjoy. Always stick with the course you wanted unless you dropped a level and you’re not eligible for that course.”