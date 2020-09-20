Professor Philip Nolan of NPHET says Covid 19 is spread in social settings

A member of the NPHET says people gathering in places like pubs and restaurants is where the problem lies in tackling Covid 19 – rather than households.

The level 3 restrictions in place in Dublin for the next three weeks means many firms have had to close, unless they have outdoor seating or do takeaway.

Over two thousand outbreaks of the virus so far have been linked to private houses, with very few traced back to restaurants and pubs.

But Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET’s modelling advisory group, says those settings are where the problem is:” If 3 or 4 of us from different households went to a restaurant for a meal, spread the disease then that’s spread across several households, it’s the mixing in these settings that cause the spread among households.