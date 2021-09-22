Progress with the health reform plan’s quickly developing into a crisis according to Kilkenny native on Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council

A member of the Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council says progress with the health reform plan’s quickly developing into a crisis.

The group met yesterday to consider last week’s meeting with the Health Minister amid growing concern over the project’s future in light of two senior resignations.

Members agreed to write to Stephen Donnelly to have its term of office extended until the end of the year and are also seeking an urgent meeting with the head of the HSE and Department of Health to discuss visions for the plan.

Council member and Kilkenny native Liam Doran, says its future seems to be hanging in the balance.